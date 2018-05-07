Giuliani's media blitz defending Trump is off to rough start

Officials said Gina Haspel, who is the acting director of the CIA, was reassured that her nomination was still on track and will not withdraw.Full Story >
The married Republican governor is accused of taking an unauthorized photo during a 2015 sexual encounter of a woman with whom he was having an affair.Full Story >
It's one of the most unconventional U.S. Senate bids in recent memory: America's most famous convicted leaker is seeking to win Maryland's Democratic primary.Full Story >
The agency continues to collect significant amounts of data, but it's still way down from when it operated in secret.Full Story >
The audience cheered when Stormy Daniels made a cameo on "SNL" and asked the faux president to resign.Full Story >
The Trump administration is pushing China to cut its trade surplus with the United States by $200 billion by the end of 2020 and give up policies that favor domestic companies - the core of Beijing's state-led economic model.Full Story >
U.S. military officials have sought to ward off congressional efforts to address sexual assaults on bases among the children of service members, even as they disclose that the problem is larger than previously...Full Story >
President Donald Trump is linking the sanctity of the Second Amendment to his party's prospects in the 2018 midterm electionsFull Story >
President Donald Trump insisted Friday that "we're not changing any stories" about the 2016 hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels even as he further muddled the explanation for the settlementFull Story >
Got aardvark milk? The Smithsonian's National Zoo does, thanks to Ali in Cincinnati.Full Story >
The founder of a nonprofit that organizes youth robotics competitions says he's pleased to see how many young people are participating in the sport, especially girlsFull Story >
When NASA astronaut Joseph Acaba went out for a spacewalk during a recent trip to space, he held on tight to the railingFull Story >
A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to make an emergency landing in Cleveland after one of its windows crackedFull Story >
President Donald Trump is trying to hit reset at the State Department on the eve of a critical decision on the Iran nuclear deal and a potential summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
