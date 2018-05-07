Downed tree, utility wires closes Kenwood Road in Blue Ash

A downed tree and utility wires closed Kenwood Road in Blue Ash early Monday. (FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)

A downed tree and utility wires shut down Kenwood Road in Blue Ash until further notice early Monday, police said.

The road is blocked between the Ronald Reagan Cross County Highway and Sycamore Road should reopen about 6 a.m., police said.

Officers and Duke Energy crews responded to the area about 2 a.m.

It appears a downed tree pulled down utility poles, sending wires into the road, according to police.

Nearly 400 Duke Energy customers in the area are without power, according to the utility's website.

Service is expected to be restored by 7 a.m.

