Downed tree, utility wires closes Kenwood Road in Blue Ash

Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
A Walmart manager said the store has a safety policy that meant those collecting money have to be 15 feet from the doorway.Full Story >
A Walmart manager said the store has a safety policy that meant those collecting money have to be 15 feet from the doorway.Full Story >
PHOTOS: Lava spews to the surface on Hawaii IslandFull Story >
PHOTOS: Lava spews to the surface on Hawaii IslandFull Story >