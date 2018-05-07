Cameo Night Club shooting suspect returns to court

Cameo Night Club closed in the wake of the March 26, 2017 mass shooting that killed two men and hurt 15 people. (FOX19 NOW/file)

Cornell Beckley confers with his defense attorney, Clyde Bennett II, in court earlier this month. (FOX19 NOW)

The suspect in the Cameo Night Club shooting will be back in court Monday for a pretrial hearing on charges that he tried to pay off and silence witnesses in his murder case.

That murder trial has since been delayed.

Cornell Beckley, 28, faces one count of tampering with evidence, one count of obstructing justice and four counts bribery, according to Hamilton County court documents filed last week.

The new accusations top off Beckley’s 38 charges in the March 26, 2017 club shootout that hurt 15 people and killed O’Bryan Spikes, 27, and Deondre Davis, 29.

The indictment also alleges Justin Watson, 26, tried to use cash to influence witnesses in Beckley’s murder trial.

He is charged with bribery and obstructing justice.

The witnesses were paid between January and April of this year, according to the indictment.

