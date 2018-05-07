Prosecutor expected to wrap up Kyle Plush investigation this week

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is expected to wrap up his investigation this week into the death of a 16-year-old boy who became trapped in a minivan and died last month, according to a spokeswoman for his office.

Deters subpoenaed police records earlier this month about the response to Kyle Plush's two 911 calls on April 10.

He said he wanted to review everything including videos and photos before Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac publicly announced the police department's internal investigation findings at a City Council meeting.

Deters made the announcement after he said he spoke with Kyle's father, and the grieving man expressed concern over photos and video being released.

Kyle's father found his body inside the family's 2004 gold Honda Odyssey in a parking lot near his school, nearly six hours after Kyle's first 911 call.

A dispatcher has said she didn't hear Kyle's second call where he gave details about his vehicle and location. It's not yet clear why.

City council officials will now hear the results of the police investigation next week, on May 14 at the 9 a.m. meeting of the Law & Public Safety Committee.

City leaders also have outlined plans for upgrading the emergency center and earmarked nearly a half million dollars to hire more dispatchers and make other improvements.

