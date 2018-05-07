Hamilton County Commissioners to discuss 911 call center

Hamilton County Commissioners are scheduled Monday to hear an overview of procedures at the county's 911 emergency call center.

It is not clear if their 11 a.m. briefing if related to Kyle Plush's April 10 death or if this is a regularly scheduled update on the Colerain Township facility.



Cincinnati city leaders reviewed their 911 call center and compiled a 12-month improvement strategy in response to Kyle's death.

The results of two investigations into events leading up to the 16-year-old Seven Hills student suffocating inside his mini-van are expected to be released soon.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is wrapping up his probe early this week.

Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac is scheduled to release the results of an internal investigation next week, at City Council's May 14 meeting of its Law and Public Safety Committee.

Kyle Plush death investigation

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.