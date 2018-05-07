Dewine, Husted to make campaign stop in West Chester Monday

Republican governor candidate Mike DeWine and running mate Jon Husted are scheduled to make a campaign stop at a West Chester Township factory Monday.

Their 4 p.m. appearance at Ohio Eagle Distributing on Allen Road is part of their "Rock Solid Conservative" bus tour ahead of Tuesday's primary.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones is expected to attend and stump for the GOP's endorsed gubernatorial ticket.

Campaigning has been lively in the past week as both Republicans and Democrats crisscross Ohio to rally supporters ahead of the primary.

DeWine and Husted are challenging Mary Taylor, the current lieutenant governor, and Nathan Estruth to be the Republican candidate for governor in the Nov. 6 general election to replace Gov. John Kasich, a term-limited Republican.

DeWine, a former U.S. senator, is the current state attorney general, and Husted is Ohio's secretary of state.

Leading the pack on the Democratic side of the race is Dennis Kucinich, a former congressman, and Richard Cordray, a former state attorney general.

