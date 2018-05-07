Ohio thrill ride accident spurs look at increasing oversight

By JOHN SEEWER
Associated Press
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Lawmakers in Ohio are looking at increasing oversight of amusement park rides after a deadly accident at last year's Ohio State Fair.
The proposed changes call on the state to hire more ride inspectors and look for ones who have more professional training.
The new legislative plan would need approval from state lawmakers.
It comes less than a year after a rusted steel arm snapped on a carnival ride at the state fair.
Four state inspectors had checked the ride hours before the accident that left one teenager dead and four others with life-changing injuries.
Ohio's agriculture department oversees ride regulations and has said it stands behind the inspectors' work.
The department says it's reviewing the proposed changes in the legislation introduced last week.
