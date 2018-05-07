Woman bets $18, wins $1.2 million on Kentucky Derby

In 2015, "American Pharoah" became the first horse since 1978 to take the coveted triple crown by winning, the Preakness and Belmont stakes and the Kentucky Derby.

Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

SELMA, TX (RNN) – A Texas woman made almost as much money off the Kentucky Derby as the owners of the winning horse when her $18 bid snagged her a cool $1.2 million.

The woman, who asked not to be identified, placed a “pick five” bet on Saturday’s Run for the Roses and the four preceding it at Retama Park in Selma, TX, ESPN reports.

In a pick five, a person must choose the winning horses for five races in a row.

The $18 bet earned the woman $1.2 million after the favorite horse, Justify, who had 3-1 odds, rode to victory in the Derby.

According to ESPN, Justify had the surest odds of the winners chosen by the woman, who also picked Funny Duck at 40-1 odds in the 10th race of the day.

The woman is taking home around the same amount as Justify’s team, who won $1.4 million, according to the Associated Press.

Congratulations to our biggest winner! Her $18 wager won her 1.2 million! pic.twitter.com/jVYXLCIs4g — Retama Park (@RetamaPark) May 5, 2018

