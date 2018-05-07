Coroner responds to Warsaw shooting

The Gallatin County Coroner's Office and law enforcement officials are on scene of a shooting in Warsaw Monday morning.

At least one person was reported shot, but there may be more with two ambulances sent to the scene on West Main Street in Warsaw, a Gallatin County dispatcher said.

Gallatin County schools are on a one hour delay as a result.

Deputies and Kentucky State Police responded to the area about 4:45 a.m.

“They had a situation with some subjects walking out on the street. It went downhill very fast," a Kentucky State Police dispatcher said.

Media is being asked to meet a public information officer for more details at the Gallatin County courthouse at 100 Main Street.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way and will continue to update this story as information develops.

