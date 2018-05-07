Coroner responds to Warsaw shooting

The off-duty officer is under investigation for drawing his weapon on a man he thought was stealing Mentos. The man had already paid for the candy.Full Story >
The off-duty officer is under investigation for drawing his weapon on a man he thought was stealing Mentos. The man had already paid for the candy.Full Story >
Testing for meth is not required during a home inspection in the state of Washington.Full Story >
Testing for meth is not required during a home inspection in the state of Washington.Full Story >
The Texas woman correctly predicted not only the winner of the Kentucky Derby but also the four races preceding it.Full Story >
The Texas woman correctly predicted not only the winner of the Kentucky Derby but also the four races preceding it.Full Story >
A Walmart manager said the store has a safety policy that meant those collecting money have to be 15 feet from the doorway.Full Story >
A Walmart manager said the store has a safety policy that meant those collecting money have to be 15 feet from the doorway.Full Story >
PHOTOS: Lava spews to the surface on Hawaii IslandFull Story >
PHOTOS: Lava spews to the surface on Hawaii IslandFull Story >