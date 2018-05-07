Video: Off-duty officer draws gun on man buying candy

In its second weekend in theaters, "Avengers: Infinity War" continues to dominate in North America.Full Story >
In its second weekend in theaters, "Avengers: Infinity War" continues to dominate in North America.Full Story >
Officials said Gina Haspel, who is the acting director of the CIA, was reassured that her nomination was still on track and will not withdraw.Full Story >
Officials said Gina Haspel, who is the acting director of the CIA, was reassured that her nomination was still on track and will not withdraw.Full Story >
U.S. military officials have sought to ward off congressional efforts to address sexual assaults on bases among the children of service members, even as they disclose that the problem is larger than previously...Full Story >
U.S. military officials have sought to ward off congressional efforts to address sexual assaults on bases among the children of service members, even as they disclose that the problem is larger than previously acknowledged.Full Story >
The former New York City mayor is delivering confounding and at times contradictory statements as he mounts Trump's defense through the media in a bewildering display that has even the president's allies concerned.Full Story >
The former New York City mayor is delivering confounding and at times contradictory statements as he mounts Trump's defense through the media in a bewildering display that has even the president's allies concerned.Full Story >
Sen. John McCain is "talking, he's chatty and he's walking around" as he battles brain cancer, according to his son-in-law.Full Story >
Sen. John McCain is "talking, he's chatty and he's walking around" as he battles brain cancer, according to his son-in-law.Full Story >