Cincinnati gas prices down 13 cents in past week

Average retail gasoline prices in Cincinnati are down 13 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.68 per gallon Sunday, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Prices Sunday were nearly 51 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and 9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

Still, our gas prices are going down at at when national ones continue to rise.

The average price of regular-grade gasoline in the U.S. rose 7 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.90, the 10th week straight of increases.

The national average has increased 14.5 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 46.5 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

Areas near Cincinnati and their current gas price situation, according to GasBuddy.com:

Dayton: $2.61 per gallon, down 13.9 cents from last week

Lexington: $2.64 per gallon, down 12 from last week

Louisville: $2.78 per gallon, down 7.4 cents per gallon from last week

"The rise in gas prices has slowed substantially in the last week in some places, with 15 states seeing gas prices move lower versus last week," said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

"While we may not be out of the woods yet, especially with President Trump mulling over the Iran nuclear deal, it's possible we're very close. Much will depend on his decision on the subject. Killing the deal may inflict more pain on motorists as it may lead to sanctions placed on Iran and their oil production, which would likely push oil prices higher.

"With summer gasoline now phased in and reaching motorists gas tanks across the country, it is no longer an active issue pushing prices up. Oil's moves and possible moves will likely be the key catalyst behind changes at the pump in the weeks ahead as summer driving season soon gets underway. Motorists should expect the national average to drift around in the upper $2 per gallon range for much of the summer."

