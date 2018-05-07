US abortion clinics face surge of trespassing and blockades

By DAVID CRARY
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) - America's abortion clinics experienced a major upsurge in trespassing, obstruction and blockades by anti-abortion activists in 2017.
That's according to the National Abortion Federation's latest annual survey.
The report chronicled a litany of actions that ranged from coordinated trespassing efforts by abortion opponents, repeated brick-throwing at windows of a Cleveland clinic and an attempted bombing in Illinois.
The report found that there was an overall decrease in acts of vandalism against clinics but a significant increase in activities aimed at disrupting services and intimidating patients and providers. Acts of trespassing increased from 247 in 2016 to 823 in 2017, instances of obstruction tripled to 1,704 and threats of death or other harm nearly doubled to 62.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
