Obama man Cordray, populist Kucinich in Ohio governor fight

By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A former consumer watchdog under President Barack Obama is fighting an unexpectedly close Democratic gubernatorial primary in Ohio against an ex-congressman with a catchy populist slogan.
In final ads headed into Tuesday's primary, Democrat Richard Cordray used his wife, Peggy, to lovingly push back against the perception that he's a bore. The spots emphasized Cordray's intellect and work for everyday Americans as head of the federal Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and Ohio attorney general.
Former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich takes issue with Cordray for supporting gun rights. Cleveland's former "boy mayor" was punctuating the final push of his "Power To We The People" campaign with joint appearances featuring fiery Bernie Sanders devotee Nina Turner and actor Danny Glover.
Two other Democrats seek to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
One person is dead in a shooting in Warsaw, delaying Gallatin County schools by one hour Monday morning, authorities said.Full Story >
One person is dead in a shooting in Warsaw, delaying Gallatin County schools by one hour Monday morning, authorities said.Full Story >
A downed tree and utility wires shut down Kenwood Road in Blue Ash until further notice early Monday, police said.Full Story >
A downed tree and utility wires shut down Kenwood Road in Blue Ash until further notice early Monday, police said.Full Story >
The University of Cincinnati is considering revoking Bill Cosby's honorary degree.Full Story >
The University of Cincinnati is considering revoking Bill Cosby's honorary degree.Full Story >
Average retail gasoline prices in Cincinnati are down 13 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.68 per gallon Sunday, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.Full Story >
Average retail gasoline prices in Cincinnati are down 13 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.68 per gallon Sunday, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.Full Story >
Republican governor candidate Mike DeWine and running mate Jon Husted are scheduled to make a campaign stop at a West Chester Township factory Monday.Full Story >
Republican governor candidate Mike DeWine and running mate Jon Husted are scheduled to make a campaign stop at a West Chester Township factory Monday.Full Story >