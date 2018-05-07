UC to discuss revoking Bill Cosby's honorary doctorate

The University of Cincinnati is considering revoking Bill Cosby's honorary degree.

Currently, Cosby holds an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree awarded to him by UC in 2001.

This comes after Cosby was convicted on three counts of aggravated indecent assault on April 26.

University officials say the Board of Trustees have called a special meeting for Tuesday at 8 a.m. to discuss revoking Cosby's doctorate.

A jury of seven men and five women deliberated for around 14 hours over two days in Cosby's retrial.

The 80-year-old former comedian could face up to 30 years behind bars.

