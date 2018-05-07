Body found in E. Indiana river is that of missing man

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) - Eastern Indiana police say a body found in the Whitewater River has been identified as that of man who vanished more than a week ago after leaving a bar.
Richmond police say the body pulled Sunday from the river near a dam in Richmond is that of 31-year-old Travis Philips. The Wayne County Coroner's office is investigating his death.
The Palladium-Item reports Phillips was last seen leaving Richmond's Sheridan Pub late on April 28, and video showed him leaving the bar by himself and walking toward its back property, where there's a steep gorge near the river.
The Richmond Fire Department searched that steep, wooded area last week and also flew its drone with a heat-sensing camera as part of the search for Phillips.
Information from: Palladium-Item, http://www.pal-item.com
