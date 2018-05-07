Man charged in connection with girlfriend's 'amorous role-playing' shooting

A man faces a judge Monday morning on a charge connected to what police describe as an "amorous role-playing" shooting that seriously injured his girlfriend.

Jamie McLaughlin, 31, is held at the Clinton County jail on one count of having weapons under disability.

The charge comes after his girlfriend, Mary Neace, 28, was shot in the torso Wednesday night, according to Blanchester police.

The trigger was pulled during what police have described as "amorous role-playing," but Neace's family is not amused.

They said they do to think her shooting was an accident. She suffered bruises all over her body and broke her nails as she fought for her life, according to one of her sisters.

McLaughlin was charged because he is not supposed to have a gun, court records show. He served prison time in 2007 on felony drug charges out of Clinton and Greene counties.

No charges have been filed for Neace's actual shooting.

