Kentucky teen charged with fatally shooting stepfather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky teen is charged with shooting and killing his stepfather.
The Daily News cites a Bowling Green police citation that says officers found 26-year-old Homer G. Boling with several gunshot wounds Saturday night.
The citation says the 17-year-old boy told police he borrowed a gun from a friend, intending to shoot Boling in the legs because he had hurt the teen's mother. The teen says he opened fire when Boling approached him aggressively.
He initially told police he threw the gun out a car window, but later said his friend might have it.
Police found a message on the teen's phone discussing a plan to shoot Boling "well before the shooting occurred."
The teen was arrested on charges of murder-domestic violence and tampering with physical evidence. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.
Information from: Daily News, http://www.bgdailynews.com
