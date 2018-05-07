Man indicted after subway robbery video

Deandre Yates, 21, indicted by Hamilton County Court Common Pleas Criminal Court for an aggravated robbery and robbery of a Middletown Subway in March (Middletown Police)

The Middletown Division of Police announced they've indicted a man who robbed a restaurant in March.

Police say Deandre Yates, 21, robbed the Subway on Verity Parkway on March 3 at gunpoint.

Several employees ran out of the restaurant and called police before Yates fled, police say.

Detective Kristi Hughes and Harrison Detective Rick Sak investigated and say they found that Yates had robbed a Waffle House in a different county before robbing the Subway.

Police say he was wearing the same clothing in both robberies.

Yates is currently in the Cobb County jail in Georgia, police say.

Yates was indicted in the Hamilton County Common Pleas Criminal Court on counts of aggravated robbery and robbery, police say.

