A look at candidates running for Ohio governor in 2018

By The Associated Press
A look at the candidates for governor in the Republican and Democratic primaries, whose winners will face off this fall for the chance to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. John Kasich. Candidates are listed alphabetically by party:
REPUBLICAN PARTY:
NAME: Mike DeWine
AGE: 71
HOMETOWN: Cedarville, Greene County
EXPERIENCE: Ohio Attorney General, 2011-present; U.S. Senate, 1995-2007; Ohio Lt. Governor, 1991-1994; U.S. House, 1983-1991; Ohio Senate, 1981-1982; Greene County prosecutor
EDUCATION: B.A., Miami University; J.D., Ohio Northern College of Law
RUNNING MATE: Secretary of State Jon Husted
NAME: Mary Taylor
AGE: 52
HOMETOWN: Green, Summit County
EXPERIENCE: Ohio Lt. Governor, 2011-present; Ohio Auditor, 2007-2011; Ohio House, 2003-2006; Green City Council; certified public accountant
EDUCATION: B.S., M.S., University of Akron
RUNNING MATE: Nathan Estruth, CEO, iMFLUX Inc.
DEMOCRATIC PARTY:
NAME: Richard Cordray
AGE: 59
Hometown: Grove City, Franklin County
EXPERIENCE: Director, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, 2012-2017; Ohio Attorney General, 2009-2011; Ohio Treasurer, 2007-2009; Franklin County Treasurer; Solicitor General of Ohio; Ohio House, 1991-1992
EDUCATION: B.A., Michigan State University; M.A., Brasenose College, Oxford; J.D., University of Chicago
RUNNING MATE: Former U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton
NAME: Dennis Kucinich
AGE: 71
HOMETOWN: Cleveland
EXPERIENCE: U.S. House, 1997-2013; Ohio Senate, 1995-1997; Cleveland mayor, 1978-1979; Cleveland City Council
EDUCATION: B.A., M.A., Case Western Reserve University
RUNNING MATE: Tara Samples, Akron City Council
NAME: William O'Neill
AGE: 71
HOMETOWN: Chagrin Falls, Cuyahoga County
EXPERIENCE: Justice, Ohio Supreme Court, 2013-present; 11th District Court of Appeals, 1997-2007; U.S Army; R.N.; assistant Ohio Attorney General; O'Neill & Brown law firm
EDUCATION: B.A., Ohio University; J.D., Cleveland-Marshall College of Law; Huron School of Nursing
RUNNING MATE: Chantelle E. Lewis, Lorain County educator
NAME: Joe Schiavoni
AGE: 38
HOMETOWN: Boardman, Mahoning County
EXPERIENCE: Ohio Senate, 2009-present; Senate Minority Leader, 2014-2017; Schiavoni, Schiavoni, Bush and Muldowney law firm
EDUCATION: B.A., Ohio University; J.D., Capital University
RUNNING MATE: Stephanie Dodd, Ohio State Board of Education
SOURCE: AP Research
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
