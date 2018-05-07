Cincinnati board to discuss revoking Cosby's honorary degree

CINCINNATI (AP) - University of Cincinnati trustees will discuss revoking Bill Cosby's honorary degree at a special meeting planned Tuesday.
Yale, Temple and Carnegie Mellon universities are among those that have revoked honors for Cosby since the comedian's sexual assault conviction last month. More than 20 colleges and universities across the U.S. had already revoked honorary degrees for Cosby.
Cincinnati's board will meet about Cosby's 2001 honorary doctor of humane letters degree.
Jurors in Pennsylvania convicted Cosby of drugging and molesting a Temple University employee at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. Lawyers for the 80-year-old Cosby have vowed to appeal.
