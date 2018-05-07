'Gotti' movie shot in Tri-State to premiere next week at Cannes

"Gotti" filmed off Stone Barn Road in Indian Hill in August 2016. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)

John Travolta meets Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones when "Gotti" filmed at the Butler County Jail (Photo: Jones' Twitter account)

"Gotti" starring John Travolta will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival next week. (Photo: YouTube)

The John Gotti biopic filmed in the Tri-State will premiere next week at the Cannes Film Festival.

"Gotti," starring John Travolta, is set to debut in a special gala screening May 15 at the 71st annual festival in the South of France, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Travolta, his wife and co-star Kelly Preston and director Kevin Connolly are among those expected to attend.

Watch the trailer

Report: Travolta halted 'Gotti' debut to find new financier for wider release

"Gotti" started production and filmed at various places in Hamilton and Butler counties in 2016 after several delays and false starts.

Gotti's death scene was shot at the Butler County Jail, according to Sheriff Richard Jones, and a John Gotti Jr. wedding scene filmed Downtown at the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza.

As the film finally hits the silver screen, Travolta will be honored at Cannes with Variety's inaugural Cinema Icon Award, the trade publication announced Friday.

The two-time Academy Award nominee also will share his work and passion about cinema with festival goers during one of four master classes, called "Rendez-vous with" on May 16, according to the festival's website.

That evening, Travolta will introduce the restored print of the musical "Grease" to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film.

He previously attended Cannes with Palme d'Or winner "Pulp Fiction" in 1994 and "Primary Colors" in 1998.

The jury will reveal Cannes prizewinners during the closing ceremony on May 18.

See the entire lineup of the festival here.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.