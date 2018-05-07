Man who wanted selfie with bear gets mauled to death

Despite warnings from his traveling companions, a man who was coming back from the wedding wanted to get up-close for a photo with a bear. (Source: Raycom Media)

(RNN) - A man in India was mauled to death by a bear with whom he wanted a selfie.

Prabhu Bhatara, who was returning with others from a wedding, spotted a wounded bear near the forest in eastern India on Wednesday. He decided to try to take a photograph with it despite his traveling companions warning him not to, the Hindustan Times reported.

It all went horribly wrong. The man got too close, and the bear attacked him, killing him.

While nearly everyone else yelled and took video of the deadly attack, a stray dog tried to fight the bear but was unable to free the man from its grasp, forest officials said.

Forest officials had to tranquilize the bear to recover the man's body. The bear is being treated for its injuries, the Hindustan Times said.

WARNING: The content below is graphic and may be disturbing.

