Man, woman found dead at possible arson site in Kentucky

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police in Kentucky are investigating the deaths of a man and woman whose bodies were found following a fire that authorities believe may have been intentionally set.
News outlets report firefighters were sent to a vehicle fire at a Shelbyville home Sunday morning. Crews found 44-year-old Georgina L. Knott dead inside the home. A Kentucky State Police statement says they body of 47-year-old James M. Knott was found inside a car behind the home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Shelby County Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeff Ivers says there were three active fires on scene when crews arrived.
Police investigators are working with fire officials on the investigation. Arson is being considered as a cause. The fire department says the Jefferson County Coroner will handle the autopsies.
