Everything you need to know about The Royal Wedding

(RNN) - His Royal Highness Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married!

The couple announced their engagement last year, and people around the world have been impatiently waiting for details surrounding the big royal day ever since.

Here’s a list of answers to the questions people are dying to know about ...

The Royal Wedding Day:

When: The royal nuptials will be exchanged on Saturday, May 19, at 12 noon in the UK (7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT)

Where: The wedding will take place at St George's Chapel, Windsor. A place rich in royal wedding history.

In just over two weeks' time, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry at Windsor – the sixteenth Royal Wedding to take place at the castle since 1863. #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/7xiRIa7eMy — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 4, 2018

Who’s Invited: Kensington Palace announced that 600 guests have been invited to the wedding ceremony and 200 guests have been invited to a private reception later that evening. Rumors have swirled on whether or not the couple invited their friend, former President Barack Obama and sitting President Donald Trump.

The Music: The service will include several well-known hymns and choral works and there will be performances by a diverse selection of soloists, choral groups and musicians. Performers include: The Choir of St. George’s Chapel, Sheku Kanneh-Maso, Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir, The Orchestra, conducted by Christopher Warren-Green, Elin Manahan Thomas, David Blackadder, Luke Bond and State Trumpeters.

Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir. The Choir is made up of a group of British artists dedicated to creating a sound that demonstrates the community they share, and has been performing both nationally and internationally for over 20 years. pic.twitter.com/tae19p6G6E — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) April 24, 2018

The Cake: Claire Ptak will create a lemon elderflower cake to incorporate the bright notes of spring. The cake will be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers, according to Kensington palace.

Markle met Ptak in 2010 when Markle interviewed her a lifestyle blog she ran through 2017 called The Tig.

The Flowers: The displays in St. George's Chapel will feature foliage by Philippa Craddock. She will use seasonal plants including branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves, Kensington Palace announced.

After the ceremony, at 1 p.m. BT (8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT), the married couple will take an Ascot Landau carriage in their procession from St George's Chapel through Windsor Town, then they will return to Windsor Castle .

The couple will ride in the procession in hopes that the short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of the special day, according to Kensington Palace.

Later that evening, The Prince of Wales will give a private evening reception for the couple and their close friends and family. pic.twitter.com/zT1EXdacnC — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018

The communications director to Prince Harry announced that Markle's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, will arrive in the UK during the week of the wedding so that Prince Harry's family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge can spend time with them before the big day.

The Groom: Born in London, England, on Sept. 15, 1984, Prince Henry of Wales, also known as Prince Harry, is the second son of Charles, Prince of Wales, and Princess Diana. He is sixth in line to throne, behind his behind his father, older brother William and William's three children. He is known for his charitable work and military service which spanned 10 years and he was even active in Afghanistan.

The Bride: Meghan Markle is an American actress who was born on Aug. 4, 1981, in Los Angeles the daughter of Doria, a clinical therapist and yoga instructor, and Tom, a television lighting and photography director. Markle is best known for her role as the paralegal Rachel Zane on the USA network series 'Suits'. Following the news of her engagement to Prince Harry, the network announced that she was leaving the show.

What is Prince Harry’s last name? Windsor, though the royals don’t usually use their last name. "Junior members of the royal family have the option of using the surname." said royal historian and author Carolyn Harris.

What will Markle’s last name be? According to the official website of Kensington Palace, the descendants of Queen Elizabeth carry the name Windsor and Mountbatten.

The Royal Family name of Windsor was confirmed by The Queen after her accession in 1952. However, in 1960, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh decided that they would like their own direct descendants to be distinguished from the rest of the Royal Family (without changing the name of the Royal House), as Windsor is the surname used by all the male and unmarried female descendants of George V. It was therefore declared in the Privy Council that The Queen's descendants, other than those with the style of Royal Highness and the title of Prince/Princess, or female descendants who marry, would carry the name of Mountbatten-Windsor.

So, her complete, official royal name could become Rachel Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor.

As for the royal unborn children of the soon to be married couple, if Markle becomes a dual citizen of both the UK and the U.S., then Markle and Harry's children could potentially become both president of the United States and heirs to the British throne. Neither feat is completely impossible.

