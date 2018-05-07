Deals and freebies for National Teacher Appreciation Week

This is the week to thank your kids’ teachers.

Teachers don’t just spend their time and energy on their students, they spend their own money. According to a recent survey by SheerID, 91 percent of teachers use their own money to buy classroom supplies. Nearly 70 percent spend their own money on snacks and food for their students.

There are plenty of deals and freebies in honor of our beloved educators during National Teacher Week:

Chipotle: Between 3 p.m. and closing on Tuesday, May 8, teachers, faculty and staff can show their faculty IDs and get a BOGO deal.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers: With a school ID, teachers and faculty can get one free box combo.

Cicis: Teachers with a valid school ID can get a free buffet on May 8.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Teachers can get a free fountain drink or cookie with your order all week.

Breuggers: Offering 20 percent off on catering orders during the week.

Costco: Teachers can get $60 in savings when they sign up for a Costco membership online.

