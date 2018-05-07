Police: Parents left sleeping kids inside trunk of vehicle in Walmart parking lot

Deonte Moses, 31, arrested and charged with 6 counts of child endangerment after leaving kids asleep in trunk of vehicle in Walmart parking lot (Colerain Twp. Police)

Jessica Taylor, 26, arrested and charged with 6 counts of child endangerment after leaving kids asleep in trunk of vehicle in Walmart parking lot (Colerain Twp. Police)

Two parents were arrested after leaving six children in their vehicle unattended Saturday night, police say.

Jessica Taylor, 26, and Deonte Moses, 31, appeared in Hamilton County court Monday morning facing multiple charges from the incident.

Officer Kyle Frandoni with the Colerain Township Police Department said he was approached by a concerned customer while working an off-duty detail around 10:40 p.m. at the Walmart at 8451 Colerain Avenue.

Frandoni said that the woman told him she saw sleeping children unattended in a vehicle in the parking lot.

When he approached the car, Frandoni said he saw six children all under the age of 10 asleep in the trunk and the backseat of the Dodge Caliber hatchback vehicle.

There was also an open bottle of tequila inside and only one car seat for multiple children that required one, said Frandoni.

Three officers responded to Frandoni's call for backup.

Frandoni said after running the license plate, the car came back registered to Jessica Taylor.

One of the officers asked the oldest child in the car the name of his father, Deonte Moses, Frandoni said.

Frandoni said he went into Walmart and asked managers to call for the parents to return to their vehicle over the loud speaker, but they parents did not return at the time.

After around 40 minutes, Frandoni said Taylor and Moses returned to their vehicle with a cart full of groceries.

Another officer arrived to review camera footage with the store manager, Frandoni said. He said the footage showed Taylor and Moses getting out of the car and walking into the store.

Officers said they found that Moses' license was suspended.

Police arrested Taylor on six counts of endangering children. Moses was arrested and also charged with six counts of endangering children along with driving under suspension, child restraints, and open container.

Taylor and Moses were both released and ordered not to contact the children, court documents say.

