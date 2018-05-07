American Airlines relocating operations to Concourse B

American Airlines is relocating its CVG operations to Concourse B. The change in concourse locations will take effect Tuesday, May 8.

The flights will be operating from gates 18, 20, 22, 24 and 26. However, ticket counter check-in and baggage service locations in the main terminal will not be impacted.

According to CVG, American Airlines serves more than 1.1 million passengers annually with more than 230 weekly flights and 34 peak-day departures.

“American’s move to Concourse B is taking place to support a major ramp rehabilitation project on all Concourse A gates over the next two years,” Chief Executive Officer Candace McGraw said in a news release. “Both American and Delta have been good partners supporting this relocation to enable the construction project.”

