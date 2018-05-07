Deputies sent to escort man to hospital fatally shoot him

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio sheriff's office says deputies sent to take a 73-year-old man to a hospital fatally shot him when he pointed a firearm at them through a window.
Authorities say the deputies were called to the Fairview home on Sunday afternoon on a doctor's order after the man threatened to harm himself.
The Guernsey County sheriff's office says the man refused to leave the home and spent nearly an hour talking to deputies through a screened window before pulling out the weapon.
Deputies responded by shooting and killing the man. No deputies were hurt in the confrontation.
Authorities haven't publicly identified the man or the deputies involved in the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.
