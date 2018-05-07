Dancing graduates yanked off stage; Univ. of Florida apologizes

(CNN) - The University of Florida apologized Sunday after several black students were pulled off the stage during a commencement ceremony.
The students were celebrating their achievements by dancing when an usher pulled them off stage.
University president W. Kent Fuchs acknowledged the staffer's "inappropriately aggressive" conduct.
During one of this weekend’s commencement ceremonies, we were inappropriately aggressive in rushing students across the stage. I personally apologize, and am reaching out to the students involved. (1/2)— W. Kent Fuchs (@PresidentFuchs) May 6, 2018
The practice has been halted for all future ceremonies, and we will work to make sure all graduating students know we are proud of their achievements and celebrate with them their graduation. (2/2)— W. Kent Fuchs (@PresidentFuchs) May 6, 2018
He assured parents and students that the hands-on removal process has been banned from all future ceremonies.
