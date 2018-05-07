Dancing graduates yanked off stage; Univ. of Florida apologizes - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Dancing graduates yanked off stage; Univ. of Florida apologizes

(CNN) - The University of Florida apologized Sunday after several black students were pulled off the stage during a commencement ceremony.

The students were celebrating their achievements by dancing when an usher pulled them off stage.

University president W. Kent Fuchs acknowledged the staffer's "inappropriately aggressive" conduct.

He assured parents and students that the hands-on removal process has been banned from all future ceremonies.

Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.

