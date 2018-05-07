It's a... See the results of the Flying Pig surprise gender reveal

Katrina Hicks surprised her parents who ran in the Flying Pig Sunday with the gender of her baby at the finish line (Katrina Hicks)

It's a boy!

Sunday's Flying Pig race brought enough surprises to have a cow, or more appropriately, a pig over.

Supporters lined the Cincinnati streets Sunday morning to cheer on runners as they completed their races.

Two runners had a very special message waiting from their support team.

Arleene Salyer-Oliver and her husband were left with a very curious message before hitting the blacktop: look for their daughters holding special signs.

Katrina Hicks is pregnant and thought the Flying Pig finish line would be the perfect place to announce the gender to the soon-to-be grandparents.

Hicks sister waited patiently at mile four on Gest Street with the first clue to what was waiting for Salyer-Oliver when she completed her race.

Runners got a look at the sign waiting Salyer-Oliver at mile four that read "pink or blue? Find out when you're through!"

Hicks was waiting at Eden Park with another sign, and her husband was waiting with the final clue at mile twenty. Her sister told us that the mother-to-be would wait with either a blue pig or a pink pig for the big announcement.

What an appropriate reveal.

FOX19 NOW was live on Facebook with Hicks' family members waiting to surprise Salyer-Oliver and learned about the special reveal.

Viewers and runners alike were immediately enamored with the family and their race-day surprise, anxiously awaiting not only the grandparents' reaction, but also to find out the gender themselves.

We found out from the family that Katrina will be having a boy. She met her parents at the famed-"finish swine" holding a pig with blue balloons attached.

Salyer-Oliver can be heard yelling in excitement in the Facebook video before hi-fiving her daughter saying "I knew it! I knew you guys were going to do this!"

Never doubt a mother's intuition.

Salyer-Oliver told us she and Katrina had run the Flying Pig together for the last few years and her daughter was disappointed she couldn't race along side her mom this year. In place of running, Salyer-Oliver said she found another way to make the day memorable.

We would guess this Flying Pig will go down as one of their favorites. Maybe the group can make the race a three-generation family affair in the future.

