Hawaii's volcano: Why you should be paying attention to it

Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano is belching tons of sulfur dioxide gas into the atmosphere.Full Story >
Hawaii’s Kilauea Volcano is belching tons of sulfur dioxide gas into the atmosphere.Full Story >
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
Residents in Puna are being urged to be on alert after a series of earthquakes in Kilauea volcano's east rift zone, which may indicate an eruption is imminent.Full Story >
With tears in his eyes, one Leilani Estates resident left his home — not knowing if he'd ever see it again. "Full Story >
With tears in his eyes, one Leilani Estates resident left his home — not knowing if he'd ever see it again. "Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.Full Story >
According to health officials, lead and arsenic contamination was found in fields at Taylor Creek Youth Organization.Full Story >
According to health officials, lead and arsenic contamination was found in fields at Taylor Creek Youth Organization.Full Story >
It's a boy! Sunday's Flying Pig race brought enough surprises to have a cow, or more appropriately a pig over.Full Story >
It's a boy! Sunday's Flying Pig race brought enough surprises to have a cow, or more appropriately a pig over.Full Story >
One person is dead in a shooting in Warsaw, delaying Gallatin County schools by one hour Monday morning, authorities said.Full Story >
One person is dead in a shooting in Warsaw, delaying Gallatin County schools by one hour Monday morning, authorities said.Full Story >
Two parents were arrested after leaving six children in their vehicle unattended Saturday night, police say.Full Story >
Two parents were arrested after leaving six children in their vehicle unattended Saturday night, police say.Full Story >
American Airlines is relocating its CVG operations to Concourse B. The change in concourse locations will take effect Tuesday, May 8.Full Story >
American Airlines is relocating its CVG operations to Concourse B. The change in concourse locations will take effect Tuesday, May 8.Full Story >