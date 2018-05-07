Lead, arsenic contamination found at Hamilton County youth sports complex

According to health officials, lead and arsenic contamination was found in fields at Taylor Creek Youth Organization.

Taylor Creek Youth Organization is located in Whitewater Township at 8015 Furlong Rd.

The organization provides baseball, softball and soccer fields. The complex also hosts a weekly “turkey shoot” during the winter months.

A citizen complaint was sent to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency with concern that lead from the turkey shoots could potentially contaminate playing fields.

Visual inspection by health officials indicated debris from shotgun shells littering the field, as well as particles of a gray metallic substance. Inspectors suspected the substance was lead.

Test results for soil were returned confirming soil contamination with lead and arsenic. Water sample results showed no contamination.

“While we feel that the potential risks to children who have played on these fields are small, we would advise anyone concerned to consult with their physician,” Hamilton County Health Commissioner Tim Ingram said in a news release. “Tests for both lead and arsenic exposure are readily available and easy to administer. The staff at Taylor Creek Youth Organization has been extremely cooperative. They obviously have great concern for the children and others who use the facility and we appreciate the cooperation.”

Further soil sampling will be conducted to better understand the extent of the contamination.

For more information on lead and arsenic exposure, visit Hamilton County Public Health website at hcph.org

