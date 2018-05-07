Awake before sunrise? Go outside and look for this meteor shower

According to Space.com, Eta Aquariids became visible on April 22 and will remain visible until May 20. (Source: Pixabay)

(RNN) - Halley’s Comet is dumping debris in Earth’s path again.

If that sounds like a bad or dangerous thing, rest easy. It's just dust and ice. And it’s actually a pretty cool sight.

It’s called a meteor shower. This particular shower is called the Eta Aquarid.

According to Space.com, it became visible on April 22 and will remain visible until May 20. Visibility spikes for a week beginning on May 6, according to Robert Lunsford of the International Meteor Association.

Space.com said people in the southwestern and central United States will have a good shot at seeing it, assuming the weather cooperates.

Of course, science often plays cruel tricks on us when we wish to satisfy our most innocent curiosities. The glow of the moon will make it harder to see the shower, according to Sky and Telescope.

And people in the Southern Hemisphere will view up to 60 meteors per hour. We northerners will see just 10 per hour.

If you’re feeling discouraged, don’t be. Halley’s Comet will dump even more debris in earth’s path later this year.

That meteor shower is called Orionids and it will be here in October.

