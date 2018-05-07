JTM holds ribbon cutting ceremony at new facility in Harrison

JTM Food Group cut the ribbon Monday on its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at its headquarters campus in Harrison, Ohio.

The company said it will double its production to nearly 200 million pounds a year as they continue to grow.

“We have always been committed to investing in the people and the community that have supported us for nearly 60 years,” Tony Maas, president and chief executive officer said in a news release. “This new facility increases our capacity to add more jobs, deliver more products and impact people in a positive way here at home and across the country.”

The new facility, which will be home to as many as 100 new employees, allows JTM to continue expanding its reach, which now includes thousands of schools, restaurants, military and government organizations, food distributors and retailers throughout North America.

Founded in 1960, JTM currently distributes products to all 50 U.S. states and even supplies food to troops overseas.

