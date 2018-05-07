Some Ohioans seek pro-gun sign near anti-NRA billboard

CINCINNATI (AP) - A political action committee's billboard calling the National Rifle Association a "terrorist organization" isn't sitting well with some nearby Ohio residents, who are raising funds to put a pro-gun message on an adjacent billboard.
WCPO-TV reports the billboard over northbound Interstate 75 in Middletown was funded by Mad Dog PAC, which has targeted the NRA and Republican politicians with more than a dozen billboards around the country.
In comments to WCPO, the group's chairman, Claude Taylor, questioned where the NRA gets its money, saying he's "very suspicious of some of their Russian funding." He also says the billboard messages are appropriately sharp.
But some local residents say it doesn't represent their feelings and want to put a counterpoint billboard. A GoFundMe page for the effort has raised over $1,000.
Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Three children were hurt in a West End crash Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Police.Full Story >
Three children were hurt in a West End crash Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Police.Full Story >
JTM Food Group cut the ribbon Monday on its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at its headquarters campus in Harrison, Ohio.Full Story >
JTM Food Group cut the ribbon Monday on its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at its headquarters campus in Harrison, Ohio.Full Story >
The Warren County Sheriff's Office has located a man that went missing Friday morning.Full Story >
The Warren County Sheriff's Office has located a man that went missing Friday morning.Full Story >
Two parents were arrested after leaving six children in their vehicle unattended Saturday night, police say.Full Story >
Two parents were arrested after leaving six children in their vehicle unattended Saturday night, police say.Full Story >
According to health officials, lead and arsenic contamination was found in fields at Taylor Creek Youth Organization.Full Story >
According to health officials, lead and arsenic contamination was found in fields at Taylor Creek Youth Organization.Full Story >