Three children hospitalized after West End crash

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. at Winchell Avenue and West Liberty Street (FOX19 NOW)

Three children were hurt in a West End crash Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Police.

A Honda and SUV collided near the intersection of Winchell Avenue and West Liberty Street around 3:30 p.m.

The children, all under the age of two, suffered unknown injuries. Two women were also taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, one with critical injuries.

All victims were inside the Honda, according to Lt. Steve Saunders.

The SUV driver was not hurt.

Officials have not said what caused the crash.

