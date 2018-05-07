Here's a glimpse at what you'll see on Tuesday's Ohio primary ballot

There's plenty to cover before you hit the polls Tuesday for Ohio's May primary, from the governor's race to local zoo and library funding. (Cincinnati Zoo/Instagram)

There's plenty to cover before you hit the polls Tuesday for Ohio's May primary, from the governor's race to local zoo and library funding.

A couple of questions to ask yourself first:

Am I registered to vote?

Where is my polling location?

Click or tap here if you do not know the answer to those questions.

Issue 1: Congressional Redistricting Procedures Amendment

Issue 1 would amend Ohio's Constitution to change the state's congressional map-making process in hopes of making gerrymandering more difficult.

As phrased on the ballot, the issue aims to: "End the partisan process for drawing congressional districts and replace it with a process with the goals of promoting bipartisanship."

For Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Attorney General Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, both Republicans, are engaged in a bitter war of words over the extent of each other's conservatism and their job qualifications. There's been no debate.

Among Democrats, neither former consumer watchdog Richard Cordray nor former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich has been able to establish an unstoppable lead, heartening state Sen. Joe Schiavoni, and former Justice Bill O'Neill.

For U.S. Senator

On the Democratic side, Sherrod Brown is running unopposed in the primary. There are six Republicans vying to be his challenger in the fall.

President Donald Trump endorsed one of them, Republican congressman Jim Renacci, in an April 24 tweet.

Issue 2: Proposed Tax Levy (Renewal) Hamilton

Hamilton County residents may have seen little signs around that prominently feature a cartoon Fiona (the Cincinnati zoo's celebrity hippo). These signs urge readers to be "for" Issue 2.

Here's the ballot language: "A renewal of a tax for the benefit of Hamilton County, Ohio, for the purpose of providing or maintaining zoological park services and facilities at a rate not exceeding forty-six hundredths (0.46) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to four and six-tenths cents ($0.046) for each one hundreds dollars of valuation, for five (5) years, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019.

Issue 3: Proposed Tax Levy (Additional) Hamilton County

Here's the ballot language: "An additional tax for the benefit of the Public Library of Cincinnati and Hamilton County for the purpose of providing funds for operating expenses and capital improvements at a rate not exceeding one (1) mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to ten cents ($0.10) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for ten (10) years, commencing in 2018, first due in calendar year 2019."

