6 dispatcher positions to be posted as county reviews teen's van death

It's been nearly a month since the death of 16-year-old Kyle Plush. In that time, Cincinnati's Emergency Communications Center has been under a microscope.

An investigation continues into the teen's calls to 911 while trapped in a van near his school.

On Monday, Hamilton County officials took a closer look at its operational procedures. County commissioners heard directly from Andy Knapp, the Communications Director for the Hamilton County Communications Center.

"The commissioners wanted an overview of our current operations and where we stand and how things are going for us,” said Knapp.

The county has 62 dispatchers. According to Knapp, six open dispatcher positions will be posted on Tuesday. Once filled, they'll be at full staff. He went over the technology used at the center. Monday afternoon, he wouldn't speculate on Plush's 911 calls.

"There are just so many variables into that case that I'm not aware of. I don't have any of the inside information to be quite honest with you, and I'll be looking for the report that same as you folks will be to kind of see what exactly happened,” said Knapp.

He touched on the "Smart911" technology the county uses and how enabling a cellphones’ location option could be beneficial for aid.

"You turn the location services off on your cell phone, you're essentially disabling the GPS component of your cell phone, so that if you make a 911 call and if the GPS, if you're in a good spot where good quality GPS would have been available you negate all of that by disabling services,” said Knapp.

Knapp says once the Plush investigation is over within the city, he'll see if there are places where the county needs to improve since it uses similar technology.

