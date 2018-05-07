Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after double shooting in Price Hill

There's plenty to cover before you hit the polls Tuesday for Ohio's May primary, from the governor's race to local zoo and library funding.Full Story >
U.S. military officials have sought to ward off congressional efforts to address sexual assaults on bases among the children of service members, even as they disclose that the problem is larger than previously acknowledged.Full Story >
It's one of the most unconventional U.S. Senate bids in recent memory: America's most famous convicted leaker is seeking to win Maryland's Democratic primary.Full Story >
Officials said Gina Haspel, who is the acting director of the CIA, was reassured that her nomination was still on track and will not withdraw.Full Story >
