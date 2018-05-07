Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after double shooting in Price Hi - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after double shooting in Price Hill

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
PRICE HILL (FOX19) -

Police say one person is dead and another is in the hospital after a double shooting in Price Hill.

It happened Monday evening in the 800 block of Rosemont.

Police say both victims were black men in their 20s. One of the victims is dead, police said. The other was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

FOX19 will continue to update this story.

