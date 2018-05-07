Police: Woman burglarized homes during funerals

There's plenty to cover before you hit the polls Tuesday for Ohio's May primary, from the governor's race to local zoo and library funding.Full Story >
Police say one person is dead and another is in the hospital after shooting Monday in Price Hill.Full Story >
It's been nearly a month since the death of 16-year-old Kyle Plush. In that time, Cincinnati's Emergency Communications Center has been under a microscope.Full Story >
According to health officials, lead and arsenic were found in fields at Taylor Creek Youth Organization.Full Story >
Two children were hurt in a West End crash Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati Police.Full Story >
