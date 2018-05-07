Police: Woman burglarized homes during funerals

Latonia Shelecia Stewart was charged with stealing from the homes of people attending funerals. (Source: Greenburgh Police Department)

(RNN) – A New York woman is accused of burglarizing the homes of mourners while they attended funerals.

Latonia Shelecia Stewart, 26, allegedly used information from obituaries to pick her targets, breaking into homes occupied by family members of the deceased when she knew they'd be gone.

Police in Greenburgh, NY, described the scheme as "a distinct residential burglary pattern throughout various areas within Westchester County."

Police said they spotted Stewart's car while staking out the home of a deceased Greenburgh resident last week.

Authorities arrested her after they said they found property from a Feb. 22 burglary in her car.

Stewart is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and criminal possession of stolen property. She was released on bond.

