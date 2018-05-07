Warrant yields items connected to 'amorous role-play' shooting, stolen property

Police continue to investigate a Blanchester shooting they say started as "amorous role-playing" between a couple.

Jamie McLaughlin, 31, faced a judge Monday morning on a charge connected to the shooting, which seriously injured his girlfriend. McLaughlin is held at the Clinton County jail on one count of having weapons under disability.

The charge comes after his girlfriend, Mary Neace, 28, was shot in the torso Wednesday night at a home on Orchard View Lane, according to Blanchester police.

The trigger was pulled during what police have described as "amorous role-playing," but Neace's family is not amused. They said they don't think her shooting was an accident. She suffered bruises all over her body and broke her nails as she fought for her life, according to one of her sisters.

McLaughlin was charged because he is not supposed to have a gun, court records show.

Police said Monday they acquired a search warrant for the Orchard View Lane home. Various items connected to the shooting and possible assault were seized, as was a quantity of stolen property found inside the home, they said.

No charges have been filed for Neace's actual shooting.

McLaughlin served prison time in 2007 on felony drug charges out of Clinton and Greene counties.

