Deputy fatally shot responding to dispute over cat

Deputy William Gentry, an eight-year veteran of the force, died one day after he was shot in the head while responding to a dispute over a cat. (Source: WFLA/Highlands County Sheriff's Office/CNN)

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL (WFLA/CNN) – A Florida community is in mourning after an officer was killed in the line of duty.

Deputy William Gentry, an eight-year veteran of the force, died one day after he was shot in the head while responding to a dispute over a cat.

"There's no routine call. Deputies, all law enforcement officers have to be on their toes and unfortunately, we've had the worst that can happen, happen to us," said Scott Dressel, public information officer for the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

On Sunday evening, officials said 69-year-old Joseph Ables shot and killed his neighbor's cat.

"He has a jaded past, and he's always been a bit off," said Russell Peitz, whose family owned the cat.

Officials said Ables shot Gentry when the officer went to speak to him.

"It kind of sounded like firecrackers because it was like 'pop pop pop!' It wasn't just like one loud shot," said Danielle Dolan, a witness.

Ables was arrested at the scene. He's a convicted felon with a history of violence.

Gentry was 40 years old.

"In the true spirit of a public servant, Deputy Gentry is an organ donor and his organs will be donated so that some good may come out of this unspeakable tragedy," Dressel said.

Copyright 2018 WFLA via CNN. All rights reserved.