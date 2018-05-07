Deputy fatally shot responding to dispute over cat

The University of Cincinnati is considering revoking Bill Cosby's honorary degree.Full Story >
The University of Cincinnati is considering revoking Bill Cosby's honorary degree.Full Story >
There's plenty to cover before you hit the polls Tuesday for Ohio's May primary, from the governor's race to local zoo and library funding.Full Story >
There's plenty to cover before you hit the polls Tuesday for Ohio's May primary, from the governor's race to local zoo and library funding.Full Story >
Skies will be sunny and blue Tuesday with a high of 76 degrees.Full Story >
Skies will be sunny and blue Tuesday with a high of 76 degrees.Full Story >
Republican governor candidate Mike DeWine and running mate Jon Husted wrapped up their primary campaign Monday with an appearance at a West Chester Township beer distributorFull Story >
Republican governor candidate Mike DeWine and running mate Jon Husted wrapped up their primary campaign Monday with an appearance at a West Chester Township beer distributorFull Story >
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is awaiting additional forensic evidence into the death of a 16-year-old boy who became trapped in a minivan and died last month, according to a spokeswoman for his office.Full Story >
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is awaiting additional forensic evidence into the death of a 16-year-old boy who became trapped in a minivan and died last month, according to a spokeswoman for his office.Full Story >