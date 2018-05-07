Iran-Contra figure Oliver North named president of the NRA

There's plenty to cover before you hit the polls Tuesday for Ohio's May primary, from the governor's race to local zoo and library funding.Full Story >
There's plenty to cover before you hit the polls Tuesday for Ohio's May primary, from the governor's race to local zoo and library funding.Full Story >
The University of Cincinnati is considering revoking Bill Cosby's honorary degree.Full Story >
The University of Cincinnati is considering revoking Bill Cosby's honorary degree.Full Story >
Skies will be sunny and blue Tuesday with a high of 76 degrees.Full Story >
Skies will be sunny and blue Tuesday with a high of 76 degrees.Full Story >
Republican governor candidate Mike DeWine and running mate Jon Husted wrapped up their primary campaign Monday with an appearance at a West Chester Township beer distributorFull Story >
Republican governor candidate Mike DeWine and running mate Jon Husted wrapped up their primary campaign Monday with an appearance at a West Chester Township beer distributorFull Story >
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is awaiting additional forensic evidence into the death of a 16-year-old boy who became trapped in a minivan and died last month, according to a spokeswoman for his office.Full Story >
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is awaiting additional forensic evidence into the death of a 16-year-old boy who became trapped in a minivan and died last month, according to a spokeswoman for his office.Full Story >
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showFull Story >
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showFull Story >
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedFull Story >
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedFull Story >
NASA launches InSight spacecraft bound for Mars; lander will explore mysterious insides of the red planetFull Story >
NASA launches InSight spacecraft bound for Mars; lander will explore mysterious insides of the red planetFull Story >
President Donald Trump claims Democrats want to "outlaw guns," and he says if the country ever did that, then it might as well ban all vans and trucks because they're the new weapons for what he's calling "maniac terrorists."Full Story >
President Donald Trump claims Democrats want to "outlaw guns," and he says if the country ever did that, then it might as well ban all vans and trucks because they're the new weapons for what he's calling "maniac terrorists."Full Story >
President Donald Trump claims Democrats want to "outlaw guns," and he says if the country ever did that, then it might as well ban all vans and trucks because they're the new weapons for what he's calling "maniac terrorists."Full Story >
President Donald Trump claims Democrats want to "outlaw guns," and he says if the country ever did that, then it might as well ban all vans and trucks because they're the new weapons for what he's calling "maniac terrorists."Full Story >
Sen. John McCain is connecting with longtime friends as he confronts cancer treatment and the aftermath of surgeryFull Story >
Sen. John McCain is connecting with longtime friends as he confronts cancer treatment and the aftermath of surgeryFull Story >
President Donald Trump is linking the sanctity of the Second Amendment to his party's prospects in the 2018 midterm electionsFull Story >
President Donald Trump is linking the sanctity of the Second Amendment to his party's prospects in the 2018 midterm electionsFull Story >
President Donald Trump insisted Friday that "we're not changing any stories" about the 2016 hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels even as he further muddled the explanation for the settlementFull Story >
President Donald Trump insisted Friday that "we're not changing any stories" about the 2016 hush payment to porn actress Stormy Daniels even as he further muddled the explanation for the settlementFull Story >