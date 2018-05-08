Trump-backed congressman in 5-way Ohio GOP US Senate battle

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - A Republican congressman backed by President Donald Trump is seeking the nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown in Ohio this fall.

Rep. Jim Renacci (ruh-NAY'-see) says he joined the Senate race with White House encouragement, after Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel (man-DEL') withdrew for personal reasons. Renacci had been running for governor, while Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons was already in the Senate race.

Gibbons raised funds for Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and is endorsed by Citizens for Trump, but Trump himself endorsed Renacci.

Gibbons has sued Renacci alleging false and defamatory statements, including that Gibbons is anti-Trump.

Also seeking the GOP nomination in Tuesday's primary are Marysville small business owner Melissa Ackison, Cincinnati-area financial management company founder Daniel Kiley and retired public administrator Don Elijah Eckhart from Galloway.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.