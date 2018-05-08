Senate, governor races, redistricting issue on Ohio ballot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - One of Ohio's most expensive, nasty and unpredictable primary seasons in recent memory is headed to a nail-biting conclusion.

Voters on Tuesday will pick Republican and Democratic nominees for governor, a Republican U.S. Senate candidate and decide a host of unusually competitive congressional and state legislative seats.

There also is a redistricting proposal backed by both parties on statewide ballots. Issue 1 would amend Ohio's constitution to change the way congressional districts are drawn. The effort is aimed at reducing the partisan manipulation of maps known as gerrymandering.

Primaries also are in store for a GOP state treasurer nominee and in the open congressional races to succeed retired U.S. Rep. Pat Tiberi (TEE'-behr-ee) and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci (reh-NAY'-see).

Four main Democrats are seeking Ohio's governorship, as are two Republicans.

