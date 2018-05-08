African king to give commencement speech at Ohio university

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) - An African monarch with a special connection to a small Ohio university will visit to give the school's commencement speech.
The Springfield News-Sun reports Lesotho's King Letsie III will travel to Springfield to speak at Wittenberg University Saturday.
Wittenberg history professor Scott Rosenberg has taken hundreds of students on service trips to the nation since his first visit as a Peace Corps Volunteer over two decades ago.
Rosenberg's efforts inspired a student-run organization called the Lesotho Nutrition Initiative that sends meals to children. The program has sent over 600,000 meals since 2015.
Student Maddy O'Malley says the graduating class is "interconnected" with the mountain kingdom.
The king will speak with students at a barbecue Friday night. He will attend a Springfield Rotary Club luncheon on Monday before returning to Lesotho.
Information from: Springfield News-Sun, http://www.springfieldnewssun.com
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A video that shows an altercation between a parent and a Cincinnati coach at a youth baseball game has been viewed more than 300,000 times on social media.Full Story >
A video that shows an altercation between a parent and a Cincinnati coach at a youth baseball game has been viewed more than 300,000 times on social media.Full Story >
It may sound like a scam, but if someone calls you and says Dish Network owes you money, don't hang up.Full Story >
It may sound like a scam, but if someone calls you and says Dish Network owes you money, don't hang up.Full Story >
Two men were shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Warsaw Monday morning, according to Gallatin County Emergency Management Agency.Full Story >
Two men were shot dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Warsaw Monday morning, according to Gallatin County Emergency Management Agency.Full Story >
This week, a public funeral will be held for the three-year-old killed in a recent crash on Interstate 275.Full Story >
This week, a public funeral will be held for the three-year-old killed in a recent crash on Interstate 275.Full Story >
Middletown residents who live on Harrison Road say multiple items have been stolen from their own front yards.Full Story >
Middletown residents who live on Harrison Road say multiple items have been stolen from their own front yards.Full Story >