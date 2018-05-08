Tour company cancels school trips, fails to issue refunds

MAYFIELD, Ohio (AP) - School officials in Ohio say a tour company that abruptly closed refuses to refund money from canceled trips.
Discovery Tours canceled dozens of bus trips last week with school districts across the state. The suburban Cleveland company said in an email Friday that it had "suspended its operations."
School officials say the Discovery Tour's office was empty.
According to The Plain Dealer, no one answered at the home of company owner, Alfred Cipolletti. The paper says relatives that worked for the family-owned business couldn't be reached.
Both parents and students voiced their frustration about the company on social media.
Some schools are trying to raise money to save the student trips.
Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and Summit County Prosecutor Sheri Bevan Walsh both say they will investigate the company.
