Parents beg for return of daughter's ashes stolen in burglary

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WJXT/CNN) – A Florida couple is offering a reward with no questions asked, as long as someone returns the ashes of their only child.

According to a family friend, burglars broke into the Mercer family home and stole an urn containing the ashes of their 14-year-old daughter Kelsey, who died unexpectedly eight years ago.

The couple is so distraught over the loss they have had to rely on their close friend, Jehizy Fountain, to be their spokesperson.

Fountain says Marina Mercer got a call at work Friday letting her know something didn’t look right at home.

"So, she came back and found the door was open. They kicked the door. The whole door jam is damaged,” Fountain said.

Mercer discovered jewelry, electronics and a car key had been stolen. Then, she realized the urn containing Kelsey’s ashes had also been taken.

The ashes were the one thing in the house Kelsey’s parents valued more than anything.

"It's been extremely difficult because this is the second time they broke into their house, except that this time they took something irreplaceable,” Fountain said.

Fountain says her friends desperately wants the urn with ashes back, so they are offering a reward, even going so far as to say there will be no questions asked as long as the ashes are safely returned.

"We don't want to know how you got it, who gave it to you, when you got it; we're just going to confirm that it's the right one, and the funds will be given to whoever turns it in,” Fountain said.

Detectives say they have very little to go on when it comes to detailed descriptions of the two suspects. Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers.

