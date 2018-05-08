Parents beg for return of daughter's ashes stolen in burglary

Melania Trump is launching her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront and she's calling it "BE BEST.".Full Story >
President Donald Trump is attacking John Kerry after reports that the former secretary of state has been quietly working to maintain the Iran nuclear deal.Full Story >
U.S. military officials have sought to ward off congressional efforts to address sexual assaults on bases among the children of service members, even as they disclose that the problem is larger than previously...Full Story >
It's one of the most unconventional U.S. Senate bids in recent memory: America's most famous convicted leaker is seeking to win Maryland's Democratic primary.Full Story >
US oil shoots above $70 a barrel for the first time since late 2014, foreshadowing costlier gasoline and consumer goods.Full Story >
