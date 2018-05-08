Trump announces US will exit nuclear accord with Iran

The White House said it is sending the so-called rescissions package to lawmakers Tuesday.Full Story >
Trump has reportedly expressed annoyance that Giuliani's theatrics have breathed new life into the Daniels story.Full Story >
Congress wants wholesale pharmaceutical distributors to explain why so many pills were sent to drug-ravaged West Virginia.Full Story >
As they braced for an expected withdrawal Tuesday, U.S. officials were dusting off plans for how to sell a pullout to the public and explain its complex ramifications to the global financial world.Full Story >
President Donald Trump says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is en route to North Korea ahead of Trump's planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.Full Story >
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactions.Full Story >
Voters in the heart of Trump country are ready to decide the fate of Republican Senate candidate Don Blankenship of West Virginia.Full Story >
New York's attorney general is resigning amid allegations he physically abused four women with whom he was romantically involved or had romantic interactionsFull Story >
New love was in the air on the Met gala red carpet, with fresh couples showing their unityFull Story >
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says a 'zero-tolerance' policy toward people who enter the United States illegally may cause families to be separated while parents are prosecutedFull Story >
Slopes of Hawaii volcano offer lush piece of paradise for affordable priceFull Story >
Melania Trump has launched her long-awaited first lady initiative to focus on issues that children confront. She's calling it "Be Best."Full Story >
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons have been inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame, but it was Bruce Springsteen who stole what could have been Meryl Streep's showFull Story >
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano has destroyed 26 homes and spewed lava hundreds of feet into the air, leaving evacuated residents unsure how long they might be displacedFull Story >
