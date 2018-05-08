Tumultuous Ohio governor primary season nears its end

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's roller-coaster gubernatorial primary season is about to be decided.

Republicans and Democrats are voting for their nominees Tuesday after a year marked by ever-fluctuating candidate lineups, surprise campaign mergers and nasty attacks.

Republicans will choose between Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, a former U.S. senator, and Lt. Gov. Mary Taylor, a former state auditor who's spent the year distancing herself from the administration of Republican Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik).

Democratic candidates include Richard Cordray, who served as consumer watchdog under President Barack Obama; former U.S. Rep. Dennis Kucinich (koo-SIH'-nich); state Sen. Joe Schiavoni (shuh-VOHN'-ee); and former Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O'Neill.

National Democrats view opportunity in the seat being vacated by Kasich, who is term-limited. Republicans vow to hold the seat once the negative primary is behind them.

